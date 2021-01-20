Who is Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud dating? Is the TV presenter in a relationship? Find out here...

Kevin McCloud has overseen countless of loved-up couples achieve their dream of creating the perfect home to live in on Grand Designs - but what about the presenter's own love life? Find out his relationship status here...

The TV personality was previously in a 23-year marriage to Suzanna McCloud, an interior designer, and shares two children with her, Milo and Elsie. Kevin also has two children from previous relationships, Hugo and Grace.

However, it was confirmed that the pair had split back in 2019, with a representative for Kevin telling the Daily Mail at the time: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

The pair were an incredibly private couple, with Kevin previously explaining to the Daily Mail: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Since Kevin is extremely private, he has not shared any details about whether he has started dating again since his split from Suzanna, and keeps his Instagram account instead focused on architecture that interests him rather than snaps of his personal life.

He posted a photo of himself canoeing back in February, writing: "Paddling the sea lochs of Western Scotland. Quiet bliss." In a more recent picture, he revealed he had been making homemade jam, writing: "First jam of the year. Plum Job."

