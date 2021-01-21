Ted Lasso season two: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the Apple TV+ show?

If your face lights up at the mere mention of it, chances are you have already binge-watched Ted Lasso season one. The delightful Apple TV+ comedy premiered in August 2020, and was such a smash hit that filming for season two is already in the works. So what do we know about series two? Here's all the info so far...

When will season two be released?

Apple TV confirmed that the show was back in production with a tweet which read: "Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun!" Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, also confirmed that he has been filming since mid-January with a snap of himself on set, writing: "Just finished my first week back on #TedLasso S02."

While it's not clear when season two might be out, it will likely be towards the end of 2021 or early 2022. We guess we'll have to rewatch season one until then!

Will there be a Ted Lasso season three?

Happily for fans, Ted Lasso has already been renewed for season three and the creator, Bill Lawrence, has said that it is a three-season story arc.

He told the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast: "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr Sudeikis to do a… The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if [Ted] went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids."

What will happen in Ted Lasso season two?

Warning, contains spoilers for season one! Since Ted Lasso's season finale ended with the team relegated to the Championship, despite Ted's best efforts, the new series will likely look at how the team is affected by being in a different league, and look at being promoted back to the Premier League.

We hope Roy comes back!

With Rebecca now very much on board the 'we love Ted' train, it will likely mean introducing a new villain of the story. Perhaps Anthony Head's Rupert will step up? Or will Jamie Tartt go back to his selfish ways? We can't wait to find out.

