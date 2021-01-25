Jasmine Harman reveals most expensive property she's viewed on A Place in the Sun Jasmine has presented the Channel 4 show since 2004

Jasmine Harman has been a regular face on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun since 2004 and it's safe to say she's seen her fair share of beautiful properties in that time.

The star has jetted around the globe over the course of her career - but it seems one home, located in LA, really stands out.

The TV presenter has now revealed the most expensive property she's ever valued, located in Los Angeles – and it came with a rather unusual feature.

Speaking to the Express Online, the host said: "I showcased a luxury California property which was $17 million! It had a complete replica of the high street of the owner's home town in the basement."

Jasmine, who appears on the programme alongside other familiar faces such as Ben Hillman and Jonnie Irwin, has seen her profile skyrocket since joining A Place in the Sun - and it's also had a big impact on her personal life.

"I met my husband, Jon, on the first episode of the first series," the 45-year-old revealed. "He was the cameraman and we soon fell in love. He proposed whilst filming too."

Jon and Jasmine eventually tied the knot in 2009 and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy. The husband and wife clearly are both very busy with work but made the most of their time together over lockdown.

She told the Mirror last year: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone."

She continued: "I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around [during lockdown]. Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can't do A Place in the Sun from home!"

