The Bay returned for its highly-anticipated series two last week and plenty of fans are already gripped.

The ITV drama, which sees Morven Christie return to play the lead role as Lisa Armstrong, is set in the seaside town of Morecombe and sees tragedy strikes after a sudden murder. But is the show actually filmed in Morecambe? Find out all about the production locations below…

Where is The Bay filmed?

The Bay was both set and filmed in the seaside town of Morecambe in Lancashire and it has even seen a rise in tourism thanks to the show's popularity. The beach was the setting for the disappearance of the young teens Dylan and Holly Meredith and the subsequent death of Dylan.

In series two, the coastal town once again is the centre of the plot that sees a local man killed. The character was killed within the first few moments of the show – meaning the entire second series is set up for a brilliant whodunit story.

What has the show said about its filming locations?

Morecambe was the town of choice for the drama's writer Daragh Carville. He told press ahead of the new series: "Morecambe's right on our doorstep, and when our kids were young we'd bring them to Morecambe and it was a place that I always liked."

Catherine Oldfield, who is executive producer on the show, also opened up about the decision to film in Morecambe. "When Daragh said it was set in Morecambe, which he can see out of his writing room on the top of a hill in Lancashire, where he lives, it was a no-brainer. There was no point looking anywhere else. Morecambe was it."

What is series two of The Bay about?

Series one saw Lisa, who was then a detective sergeant, investigate the death of a young teen in the local town after he and his twin sister went missing one night.

Lisa was assigned to the case but secrets in her personal life soon made the investigation far more complicated. After the revelations about her involvement with a suspect came to light, she was eventually struck off the squad.

In series two, we see Lisa return but, this time, completing mundane police work after her demotion from DS. The town is once again struck by tragedy after a man is shot dead. Meanwhile, Lisa's past once again comes to the surface when her ex-husband reappears on the scene.

