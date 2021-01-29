Fans of the Great British Bake Off are in for a treat as a brand new series is just around to corner. The wildly popular Channel 4 competition show will soon return to screens for a brand new celebrity version in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Across five episodes, due to air in the spring, 20 well-known faces from television, music and sport will be taking to the iconic white tent to do their bit for charity, including James McAvoy, Dizzee Rascal, John Bishop and Stacey Dooley.

However, it appears Noel Fielding will once again not be joining Matt Lucas and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for the show as he continues to take some well-deserved time off following the birth of his daughter. Instead, comedian Matt looks set to present the set of celebrity specials solo.

In promotional images for the show posted on social media on Thursday 28 January, the 47-year-old is notably absent - something that fans were quick to comment on. "But where in Noel, it just has to have Noel," one person said, while another questioned: "Great line up. But no @Noel_Fielding?"

"Wait, is Noel Fielding not doing SU2C Bake Off?? NOOO, I need to see him interact with James McAvoy," a third added.

Someone else wrote: "I'm upset that Noel isn't hosting. I feel like him and Dizzie would have some bants."

Noel has been presenting Bake Off since 2017

Noel and his partner Lliana Bird welcomed their second child, a daughter named Iggy back in October 2020. The couple, who have been together since 2010, are also parents to a 2-year-old girl named Dali.

Noel and partner Lliana welcomed their second child in October

While Noel was replaced by Tom Allen for the Festive Bake Off episodes last year, this time the Extra Slice host will be trying his luck as an actual contestant. Other stars who have confirmed that they will be taking part include Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, comedian John Bishop, actress Daisy Ridley and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Also hoping to impress with their baking skills are TV stars Anneka Rice, Philippa Perry, Reece Shearsmith and David Baddiel and comedians Katherine Ryan and Rob Beckett. Musicians Alexandra Burke, KSI and Anne-Marie will also join them as well as Olympic athletes Ade Adepitan and Dame Kelly Holmes.

