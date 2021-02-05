Kate Garraway's absence from Good Morning Britain explained

Kate Garraway was noticeably absent from her Good Morning Britain presenting duties on Friday, when she was replaced by Charlotte Hawkins, who co-hosted the show alongside Ben Shephard.

She was also missing from last week's show, prompting fans and viewers to ask after her.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Morning Ben. Is Kate ok? She's usually working with u on a Fri? Love Charlotte too but just checking on @kategarraway. Plse give me a shout out." Others asked, "Where is @kategarraway today ? Hope she's ok x" and "Where is Kate Garraway. Hope she is well."

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals she's been feeling low since Christmas

However, a spokesperson for Good Morning Britain confirmed to HELLO!: "Kate is on annual leave, so Charlotte Hawkins presented with Ben Shepard today and Ranvir Singh was on last Friday."

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two opened up about her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle, admitting she was unsure whether Derek would ever recover.

Kate, who shares children Darcey, 14 and William, 11, with Derek, told the 5 Years Time podcast: "It's been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March. Even though we're hoping he can recover, it's taking a very, very long time. We don't know how much he can recover. So that's impacted on us, obviously, dramatically. So, it's been really difficult."

Kate's husband Derek Draper is still recovering in hospital

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband, a former lobbyist, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. Although he is now free of Covid-19, Derek is continuing his recovery in hospital.

"Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief," Kate, 53, added. "The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help Covid, I think, and help us regain some normality."

Meanwhile, speaking to Good Housekeeping last month, the TV star also admitted that taking part in gruelling reality show, I'm a Celebrity, in 2019 helped prepare her for future challenges. "Forcing myself to do frightening things in the jungle was definitely good for my soul, and it made me believe I could do things I never dreamed possible," she said. "And flippin' heck! I've had to put that knowledge into practice, haven't I? So actually, maybe the jungle prepared me for getting through this."

