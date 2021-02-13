The Voice judge Tom Jones feared he wouldn't make it after wife's death His wife Linda passed away four years ago

Sir Tom Jones has opened up about his grief following his wife Linda's sad passing, revealing that he felt he couldn't go on without his wife of 59 years.

The 80-year-old, who is currently serving as a judge on ITV's The Voice, lost his wife in 2016 to a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the legendary musician said: "When my wife passed away – God bless her – I didn't know whether I would make it.

WATCH: Tom Jones opens up about what it's like to go on The Voice

"There were days when I felt I couldn't get up, you don't want to get out of bed to start with," he added.

Following her sad passing, Tom moved out of their £6.5million mansion in LA and returned to the UK, something he said Linda wanted to do in her final years but was not able to as she was too unwell.

"Linda wanted to come back to Britain, she was always homesick," he explained. "Then she got sick and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London. She would have loved to have come back but we left it too late."

He added that Linda had decorated the entire home, which also meant he didn't feel "comfortable" staying.

A year before her death, Tom opened up about his relationship with his wife in his autobiography Over the Top and Back. In it, he spoke lovingly about his wife calling her "the one" despite the numerous affairs he had throughout their marriage.

Tom and Linda were married for 59 years

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Welsh crooner was asked how Linda felt about the affairs - and how candidly her husband spoke about them.

"[The affairs were] never discussed, I was never put on the spot. Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her," he said at the time.

