Jay Blades has opened up about the moving moment he contacted a beloved fan of The Repair Shop for a video call, shortly before their passing from coronavirus.

The presenter, who is now appearing on new spin-off programme Jay and Dom's Home Fix alongside fellow Repair Shop star Dominic Chinea, explained he took part in a video call with the elderly fan after his stint in hospital, making him an 'honorary expert' in the process.

Reflecting on the poignant anecdote, the restoration expert told the Radio Times last month: "I made two members of our community – our society – honorary members of The Repair Shop. One of them was a man in his 90s."

He added: "His granddaughter contacted me and said, 'He recently had COVID and is out of hospital, but we don't think he has much time to live. Could you potentially send a video message?' I contacted the granddaughter and we FaceTimed her grandfather.

"When I made this man an honorary expert, all the family on the call were crying. I was crying. I recently received a text telling me he'd passed away, but the family were over the moon with what we did."

Jay has been presenter since 2017

Putting community first is something that Jay, 50, takes huge pride in. The TV star is known for giving back and recently took part in a campaign to raise awareness for those doing all they can for their community during lockdown.

In an interview with HELLO! back in November, Jay said: "I think it's a good thing that people have recognised people out there in their community doing things for people [but] it is sad that we've had to have a global pandemic to actually make us realise that.

"I've always been a champion of a community, to me I'm just a glorified community worker that they put in front of a camera, first and foremost I always want to support my community, but it's sad that not everybody has that same kind of thinking, but now because of the pandemic we are recognising."

