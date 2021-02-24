A Place in the Sun: Scarlette Douglas reveals incredible story of how she earned a house deposit in one day We're seriously impressed!

Scarlette Douglas has been the regular face on A Place in the Sun for many years now, so it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about property and how to negotiate a good deal.

However, if you were ever in any doubt, the story of how the savvy 32-year-old property expert used one day's work to put down a deposit for a home in one day will surely convince you!

Speaking to This is Money last year, Scarlette opened up about a time early on in her career when she was cast in a television commercial which turned out to be an incredibly lucrative gig.

WATCH: Scarlette talks candidly about the downside of travelling for work

Back in 2015 - the same year she made her debut on the popular Channel 4 show - she appeared in an advert for deodorant brand Sure. While the presenter admitted that her appearance in the TV spot "only lasted two seconds" and was a "if you blink, you miss me" moment, she went from being paid £500 to £45,000 for it.

"The payment was £500 for one day of filming," she told the publication. "I was told I would also get another £3,000 if the advert was broadcast in the first few months after filming, but initially Sure decided not to show it at all.

"Then, six months later, the company changed its mind. So my agent negotiated a fee of £14,000. Then, another six months later, it wanted to run it again and my agent negotiated another £30,000."

"In total, I was paid almost £45,000. I still cannot believe I earned that much for a day's work. I used it to put down a deposit on a house."

Scarlette has presented the Channel 4 show since 2015

Scarlette added that it turned out to be the best year of her financial life as she also received her first paycheck from A Place in the Sun. "I ended up making more than £100,000," she admitted.

However, the presenter added that she's made her fair share of money mistakes over the years too. She says that she invested quite a lot of money to support a close friend's ambitions of making a musical. "I wanted to support him so I gave him £5,000. Unfortunately, it flopped and I didn't get back any of my money."

