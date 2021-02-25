See the cast of Frasier and their real-life families The hit sitcom is coming back!

Kelsey Grammer has confirmed that hit 90s sitcom Frasier, in which he played the titular character, is returning for a reboot on Paramount's new streaming platform, Paramount+.

The actor, who is perhaps best-known for his iconic role in the show, said of the reboot: "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane."

The classic comedy show, which was a spin-off from Cheers, last aired 17 years ago, and many of the stars have moved on to further their acting careers and grow their families over the years. Meet the families and children of the main cast of Frasier here…

The hit 90s sitcom is returning for a reboot

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer has enjoyed huge success in his acting career, winning five Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to his part in Frasier. Away from TV and film, however, his personal life has faced many tragedies.

In 1968 when Kelsey was 13, his father was killed in a home invasion and less than ten years later, his younger sister Karen was brutally attacked and murdered when she was just 18. Kelsey also lost two half-brothers in a scuba diving accident in 1980.

Kelsey with his now ex-wife Camille and their daughter, Mason

The award-winning actor's love life has also seen many ups and downs. Kelsey has been married four times and has seven children and one grandchild.

Kelsey is also a grandfather (pictured with his daughter, Spencer)

Kelsey's third marriage to Camille Donatacci was perhaps his most profile. The pair were married from 1997 until 2010. In 2011, Kelsey married his fourth wife Katye Walsh and later went on to welcome three children together.

The actor is now married to Kayte Walsh

David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce played the role of Frasier's neurotic younger brother Niles, also a psychiatrist. David also enjoyed success as a result of the show and won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his part in the sitcom.

In 2007, the actor came out as gay and revealed he was in a long-term relationship with TV writer and director Brian Hargrove. In 2009, David revealed on an episode of The View that he and Brian had wed.

David Hyde Pierce and his partner Brian Hargrove

Jane Leeves

British actress Jane Leeves secured fame in Hollywood after landing the role of Daphne Moon in Frasier, the Mancunian housekeeper who goes on to marry Niles. In real life, the actress, who has also appeared in Hot in Cleveland and The Resident, has been married to Paramount Television executive Marshall Coben since 1996.

While filming for Frasier, Jane fell pregnant with their first child. Co-star Peri Gilpin then became godmother to their daughter, Isabella, who has followed her mother's footsteps and gone into acting. Soon after they welcomed a son, who has David Hyde Pierce and the late John Mahoney as godfathers.

Jane married Marshall in 1996

Peri Gilpin

Peri Gilpin played the loveable Roz Doyle in the comedy who was Frasier's close friend and producer at the radio station. In 1999, Peri married her partner Christian Vincent and the couple welcomed twins via surrogate in 2007.

Peri with her husband, Christian

John Mahoney

John Mahoney played the Crane patriarch, a retired and injured police detective. During his life, John was fiercely private about his personal life, but he never married nor had any children.

John sadly died in 2018

He's said in the past: "I was never very mature in my relationships with women. First sign of conflict, I was gone. Wouldn't discuss it, because I was afraid it would lead to an argument." Sadly, John passed in 2018 from cancer.

