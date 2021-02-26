Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson has very famous dad Have you been enjoying the new Netflix thriller?

Eve Hewson has been impressing viewers in her role as Adele in new psychological drama Behind Her Eyes, but did you know that the actress is also Bono's daughter?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the star following the show's release on Netflix last week, with one writing: "Just finished watching the first ep. of Behind Her Eyes. Googled the actress who plays the wife. It's Bono's daughter. My mind is blown," while another added: "I was today years old when I found out that Eve Hewson is Bono's daughter #BehindHerEyes".

The star, who has also appeared in The Luminaries, has been spending lockdown while living with her family in Dalkey, Ireland, and opened up about spending quality time with her parents.

Chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eve, 29, said: "I moved back home to Dublin when the pandemic hit, so I've been living with my whole family for about a year. It was sort of like if the Osbournes and the Kardashians combined to make a show, that was my lockdown experience."

Eve is U2 bandmember Bono's eldest child

Bono, real name Paul Hewson, and wife Ali Hewson, are also parents to 31-year-old Jordan, 21-year-old Elijah and 19-year-old John. Speaking about how the family of six got on while being in lockdown, Eve said: "Everyone got their space from each other during the week and then Friday nights we tried to make it a little bit more exciting.

"We did themed cocktail hours and had Spanish night, Italian night and Mexican night - which I still can't talk about because I was so hungover the next day," the actress continued, adding: "Mexican night was rough."

Eve has been living with her family in Ireland during lockdown

She previously opened up about how her parents were constantly calling her to check how she was getting on during her start into acting, previously explaining to the Irish Daily Star: "They don’t stop calling me. And they’re like, ‘When’s that audition and how did you do? And what movie are you going to do next?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, stop calling me, you’re obsessed with me!'"

She added that Bono wasn't initially keen on her career show, explaining: "It didn’t go over so well with my dad… I’ve been acting since I was 15 and my parents were just terrified. I think because they’ve been around and know what Hollywood is, especially for a woman.”

