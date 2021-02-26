These two Downton Abbey stars are reuniting for major new series The Time Traveler's Wife is based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger

Downton Abbey stars Rose Leslie and Theo James, who appeared in the first series of the beloved period drama, are set to team up in The Time Traveler's Wife.

According to Deadline, the two actors will star alongside one another in HBO's drama series based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. The sci-fi romance drama will be adapted by former Dr. Who head writer and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat.

The Time Traveler's Wife tells the intricate love story - via time travel - of art student Clare (Rose) and librarian Henry (Theo) who have known each other since Clare was a child and Henry was thirty-six, however, they were married when Clare was twenty-three and Henry thirty-one.

The popular story, which was made into a film in 2009 and featured Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, depicts the effects of time travel on Henry and Clare's marriage and their passionate love for each other as the story unfolds from both points of view.

Rose Leslie is set to star as Clare

This will mark Rose's return to acting following the birth of her first child with her Game of Thrones co-star and husband Kit Harrington. The Scottish beauty played maid Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey before taking on the role of Ygritte in GoT. She then starred as Maia Rindell for three seasons of legal and political drama The Good Fight.

Meanwhile, after starring in Downton as Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk, Theo's breakthrough role in Hollywood came in 2014 when he was cast in the role of Tobias 'Four' Eaton in Divergent opposite Shailene Woodley.

Theo James will take on the role of Henry

Since then, he's become a Hugo Boss ambassador, starred alongside Richard Gere, Billy Bob Thornton and Amber Heard and made a film alongside Emily Ratajkowski. He most recently appeared in ITV's Sanditon.

