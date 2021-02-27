Matt Baker reveals pride as son, 12, lands TV job with his famous dad The former Blue Peter star got to work with his son during the coronavirus lockdown

Matt Baker filmed from his farm for BBC One's Countryfile during the first lockdown, and so recruited his 12-year-old son Luke to help him out!

Luke was given an important role by the show as the cameraman, and the former Blue Peter presenter couldn't have been prouder as he shared a sweet message on Instagram ahead of the programme back in April. "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family businesss, stay home. See you at 7," he wrote.

Matt Baker's son had an important job to do on Countryfile

Matt is a doting dad to Luke and daughter Molly, 10, who he shares with wife Nicola Mooney. The family live in Hertfordshire, and Matt juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys.

He loves the rural life so much, that he tries to be at home as quick as possible after work, and now that he has left The One Show, he will be able to spend even more time on his beloved farm. Molly and Luke are just as fond as living on the farm as their dad, and have set jobs each, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

The former Blue Peter star is dad to Luke and daughter Molly

Following his departure from The One Show, fans are looking forward to seeing what Matt will do next. The star has an impressive array of talents that he could explore now that he has more time, which includes painting and drawing. Matt regularly shares photos of his artistic creations on Instagram, and fans have urged him to do more.

