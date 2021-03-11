The Morning Show season two: everything we know so far Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently resumed filming

The Morning Show first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans. The Apple TV+ show, which boasts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as its leading stars, tells the story of a popular breakfast news programme in Manhattan that gets a shake-up after a host is fired for sexual misconduct.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares never-before-seen-photo with Little Big Lies co-stars

The series scooped up a number of awards as well as high praise from viewers, so it's no wonder that many are eager to know all about the upcoming second season.

After a brief interruption due to the pandemic, it looks as if the wheels are back in motion for the drama series. Find out everything we know so far on season two...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares clip from on set of The Morning Show season two

When is The Morning Show season two out?

Apple TV+ are yet to announce a release date for The Morning Show, however, the good news is that production has resumed after being postponed back in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in December 2020, Reese, who plays Bradley Jackson – the new co-host on The Morning Show – took to Twitter to share the exciting news that the cast and crew were back on set, much to the delight of fans.

Reese's co-star, Jennifer, who plays lead anchor Alex Levy, also announced that the series was back filming new episodes. The actress shared a video of her on-set at the end of February, so it's clear that filming hasn't yet wrapped – but reports online are suggesting the show will be set for release in the fall of 2021.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon teaches her lookalike mum TikTok and fans can't cope

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares sun-soaked selfie to mark special occasion

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in season one of The Morning Show

What will The Morning Show season two be about?

The plot of The Morning Show season two is yet to be announced, however, it has been reported that the pandemic is going to be written into the show. Jennifer, revealed to Deadline that some episodes have been rewritten in order to including coronavirus.

"Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting. I mean, I'm not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network.

She added: "Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness, like she just popped into reality and was like, 'What the [expletive]?' So, we're entering season two with this enormous seismic shift [that] has just taken place."

MORE: The Masked Singer US unveils 'most famous guest ever' in season premiere

Season two is reportedly due to release later this year

What was The Morning Show season one about?

For those unaware, season one saw Mitch Kessler, a former host on The Morning Show (played by Steve Carell), fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), his former co-host, becomes new lead anchor and is forced to fight for her spot after the arrival of new reporter, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). Soon, Bradley becomes co-host and season two is set to pick up where it left off.

Who stars in The Morning Show season two?

Jennifer and Reese are, of course, reprising their roles and Steve is also returning as Mitch. But there are a number of new faces joining the cast including Hasan Minhaj, who is best-known for his role Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, as well as Russain Doll's Greta Lee and The Spanish Princess star Ruairi O'Connor.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.