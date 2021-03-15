Ralf Little reveals when he plans to leave Death in Paradise The show has a pattern of the lead actor being replaced every few series

Ralf Little recently completed his second series as the main detective in Death in Paradise, and the actor is very much not ready to say goodbye to the show yet!

The series has a pattern of replacing the main detective every few series, with Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon preceding Ralf as the main character, but Ralf has admitted that he is in it for the long haul.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little talks about bringing all four Death in Paradise detectives together

Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "I don’t have an end date in mind. I’ll definitely be coming back for this one [season 11] without question and look, I just love it."

He continued: "I love the show; I love being in the show. I love working on the show. I'm a fan of it. I just absolutely love it so I'm not in any hurry to finish. So who knows, I've got no plans either way. I'm certainly possibly the most well suited to it of all the detectives so far because I don't have the same family commitments."

Ralf plays DI Neville Parker on the show

Speaking about his time on the Caribbean island, the actor also revealed that he adopted a stray dog from Guadeloupe, who is now very much a member of his family.

Opening up about adopting the pet pooch, Dora, he said: "She's just gorgeous, I love her so much... There was this moment when we met her at the airport, and instead of having a long journey back - a three-hour drive back to Cape Canaveral from Miami - we stayed over in Miami with her because we wanted her to rest after her journey.

"So she got to the hotel and she was really well behaved and everything was fine. We weren't even a hundred per cent sure that we were going to keep her... We turned the lights off and we go to sleep and at about four in the morning, both of us are woken up by this absolute attack of pure love... And of course that was the decision made!"

Ralf opened up about his love for the show

He continued: "We spent the rest of the night holding her in our arms and snoozing and then after the outpouring of love in the middle of the night, we woke up in the morning and were like, 'There is not a chance we can give this girl to anyone else.' Honestly, she melted my icy cynical heart."

