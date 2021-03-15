Amanda Seyfried has best reaction to first-time Oscar nomination Amanda Seyfried is nominated for best supporting actress for Netflix film Mank

Amanda Seyfried shared a heartwarming thank you post following the news of her first ever Oscar nomination.

"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal," the actress shared.

Amanda, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Netflix film Mank, added: "I won’t be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I’ve come to know.

"To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege."

Amanda Seyfried has been nominated for her first Oscar

She continued: "Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today -- your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you."

Amanda is up against Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn, and 24-year-old Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Maria took to social media to share her thanks, writing: "Wow Wa We Waa!”

Maria Bakalova is nominated for best supporting actress

She added: "Thank you to the Academy for this honour! I really can't believe this - to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true!"

Maria thanked Sacha Baron Cohen "and my Borat family" for the nomination.

Yuh-Jung Youn is the oldest nominee in 2021 at 73

Yuh-Jung Youn, 73, shared: "“Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me!

"I am incredibly humbled by the honor."

Riz Ahmed is nominated for best actor

Brit star Riz Ahmed is also up for his first Oscar for best actor.

The 38-year-old said he was "honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement."

The Sound Of Metal, a story of a drummer who loses his hearing, is also up for best original screenplay, and Riz's co-star Paul Raci is nominated for best supporting actor.

See the full list of nominees below...

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is nominated for Best Director, Best Actress (Carey Mulligan) and Best Picture

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Minari

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The Trial of the Chicago 7 received a number of nominations

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Judas and the Black Messiah picked up a number of nods including Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Best Original Song

Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R.

Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Makeup & Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Olivia Colman in The Father

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Mulan picked up nomination for Best Visual Effects

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha