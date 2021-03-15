Amanda Seyfried has best reaction to first-time Oscar nomination

Rebecca Lewis
Amanda Seyfried is nominated for best supporting actress for Netflix film Mank
Amanda Seyfried shared a heartwarming thank you post following the news of her first ever Oscar nomination.
"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal," the actress shared.
Amanda, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Netflix film Mank, added: "I won’t be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I’ve come to know.
"To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege."
She continued: "Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today -- your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you."
Amanda is up against Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn, and 24-year-old Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Maria took to social media to share her thanks, writing: "Wow Wa We Waa!”
She added: "Thank you to the Academy for this honour! I really can't believe this - to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true!"
Maria thanked Sacha Baron Cohen "and my Borat family" for the nomination.
Yuh-Jung Youn, 73, shared: "“Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me!
"I am incredibly humbled by the honor."
Brit star Riz Ahmed is also up for his first Oscar for best actor.
The 38-year-old said he was "honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement."
The Sound Of Metal, a story of a drummer who loses his hearing, is also up for best original screenplay, and Riz's co-star Paul Raci is nominated for best supporting actor.
See the full list of nominees below...
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Minari
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature Film
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Da 5 Bloods
Best Original Song
Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R.
Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Makeup & Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha