Line of Duty creator talks killing off main characters: 'Nobody is safe'

Line of Duty's creator Jed Mercurio has opened up about potentially killing off one of the show's golden trio - Kate, Steve or Ted - in a new interview, saying that the idea is "never far from [his] thoughts".

Chatting to HELLO! and other publications ahead of season six, he explained: "It's never far from my thoughts, honestly. I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty.

Jed continued: "One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. I know that it would be a sad day but I think all the main cast realise that it is possible and you know, we're mates and we talk about it and we joke about it and it's something that no one would relish but everybody would understand."

Season six will be back on Sunday 21 March

The new series will look at the murder of Gail Vella, who Ted Hastings can be heard describing in the trailer as "this force's highest-profile investigation". He continued: "It will be our job to detect whether police corruption has contributed to this murder remaining unsolved."

Chatting about season six on The Graham Norton Show, Adrian Dunbar said: "18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed. We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first. Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those ‘head-wrecks’ for the audience."

The series introduces Kelly Macdonald as Joanne Davidson

Speaking about bringing the show back, Jed said: "It's just timing for us to get through the production. We had to shut down, everybody did, and there's a lot going on in the country at the moment so to be honest, we're counting our blessings that we were able to do our work and there are a lot of people out there suffering enormous hardship and if this is a distraction from that then I think we'd be honoured."

