Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship The Netflix's star have been firm friends for a number of years

Grace and Frankie is one of those shows that never gets old and fans were delighted to hear that season seven is on its way.

Part of the comedy's charm is the titular characters' clear chemistry on-screen, but the stars have been firm friends for a number of years. To celebrate their career and bond, we've taken a look back at the friendship over the years…

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's early friendship

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin become acquainted after Jane saw Lily performing in a Broadway play and Jane immediately knew she wanted to work with her. According to reports, Lily was already a big fan of Jane's due to her staunch activism and acting career long before they met.

Jane then cast Lily in her film, 9 to 5. "I totally changed the idea for 9 to 5 because of her. I said, 'I don't want to make a movie about secretaries if she's not in it,'" Jane told the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The film, which also starred Dolly Parton, opened in 1980 and was a huge success, and cemented the decades-long friendship between Jane and Lily. "We've been friends ever since. We're friends because I just love her. I know Jane has my back whenever she can," said Lily to the Washington Post.

Jane and Lily at the premiere of 9 to 5

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's later friendship

Over the next four decades, the two would continue not just to work together but to support each other's work. The pair would often be seen attending red carpet events together, presidential galas and awards shows.

In 2014, Jane, along with other stars such as Kate McKinnon and Jane Lynch, appeared on stage at the Kennedy Centre Honors to share fond memories and commemorate the work of their friend, Lily. During an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Jane said of Lily: "She always says something really funny. I cannot believe the funny-bone that she has, and I have loved her since the moment I saw her."

The two have attended activist protests together to raise awareness for social causes they care about including the Women's March and events that campaign for equal pay. The pair are considered inspirational and influential figures of Hollywood and even did a Ted Talk together celebrating female friendships.

Jane and Lily have a close bond

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin: Grace and Frankie

In 2015, the two debuted the first series of Grace and Frankie taking on the roles of Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, two unlikely friends who come together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other and plan to marry. The show has been a huge hit over the past six seasons and happens to be the longest-running Netflix original series.

Jane and Lily in Grace and Frankie

The two leading ladies have commented on their friendship being so key to the success of Grace and Frankie. Shortly after the series premiered in 2015, Lily told Oprah.com: "People say we have a lot of chemistry. That's because you can sense that Jane and I have been friends for so long. We have a soft spot for each other."

