Suzie Fletcher is warm and friendly face on The Repair Shop that viewers look forward to watching every week. And now, the equestrian and expert has opened up about her time on the show and how it has "healed" her life, despite not being keen on joining the BBC programme to begin with.

Speaking to the Times alongside her brother Repair Shop star, Steve, Suzie said: I really didn't want to do it, I'm much more private than Steve, and was terrified of being on camera.

"But the whole team are so nice, and the show felt so natural, so I suppose I grew into it." She continued: "Looking back, if I hadn't had the routine of The Repair Shop I think I would have struggled quite a lot to adjust to life in the UK. It helped to heal me in a lot of respects."

Suzie became a part of the show in 2017 upon moving back to the UK after living in the states with her husband for a number of years. Sadly, Suzie lost her husband to cancer in recent years, something the presenter has described as a "dark time."

The saddle expert also opened up about what life was like Stateside. She told the Times: "I lived with my husband in Colorado for the next 22 years, we never had children, and it was very much a western life, a ranching life. Me, this English chick, plopped right into America's heartland. You'd see tumbleweed rolling by sometimes."

Suzie joined the BBC show after moving back to the UK from the US

Suzie previously told the BBC it was his passing, and Steve's participation, that convinced to her join The Repair Shop and do something different.

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team. I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days."

