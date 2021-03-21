Everything you need to know about Barney Walsh The Breaking Dad star will be showing off his performing skills this weekend

Barney Walsh might be best known for starring alongside his dad, Bradley, in their hugely popular reality show Breaking Dad, but viewers will be seeing a completely different side to him as he'll be taking the stage as part of new show, All Star Musicals.

The TV star will be appearing alongside a host of other well-known faces such as Dr Ranj Singh and Robert Rinder to prove to expert judges Elaine Paige and Trevor Dion Nicholas that they can give the West Ends stars a run for their money. Before Barney takes to the stage, here's some information about the star that you might not have know...

Barney Walsh's bio

Barney, 23, is an actor and presenter who is swiftly becoming one of the most recognisable faces on TV. As well as his professional career, he's proud of his family and the bond between him and dad Barney is clear. The actor often posts pictures and funny clips of his and Bradley's antics on his Instagram page, @barneywalsh.

Barney Walsh's career

As well as appearing on popular ITV show Breaking Dad, he has tried his hand at acting. Having been a keen actor from a young age, Barney has made appearances in various television dramas including Doctors and Law and Order and appeared in the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Now, he's turning his talents to the West End stage to try and impress the judges on All Star Musicals.

Barney and Bradley have a close bond

Barney Walsh's family

As well as his famous dad, Barney is close to his mum, Donna Derby, and his sister, Hayley. Donna and Bradley wed in 1997 and welcomed Barney later that year. Bradley's mum is no stranger to fame, either. She even appeared in the video for Robert Palmer's 80s hit Simply Irresistible and has also worked as a choreographer on Miss World, which was coincidentally presented Barney himself.

The two document their antics abroad on Breaking Dad

Barney Walsh's bond with his dad, Bradley

Bradley has often had sweet words to say about his bond with his son. Chatting on This Morning, the Doctor Who actor said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect. Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

