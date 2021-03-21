Meet Countryfile presenter Matt Baker's family

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also hosted Blue Peter and The One Show.

MORE: Countryfile's Matt Baker films at mammoth family farmhouse - watch

But away from his television roles, he can be found at home in Hertfordshire with his wife and two children. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares genius kitchen hack - and fans are impressed!

Who is Matt Baker's wife?

Matt, 43, is married to childhood sweetheart Nicola Mooney. The couple met 23 years ago when Matt was just 20 years old. Nicola, who now works as a physiotherapist, reportedly met the former Blue Peter presenter when he was performing in the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes back in the 90s.

Matt and his wife Nicola have been married since 2004

They tied the knot in 2004 after dating for seven years. Speaking to the Express in 2011, Matt said he felt "lucky" that he met his wife before he became a household name.

MORE: 12 celebrities who live on farms: Matt Baker, Jason Gardiner, Oprah Winfrey and more

MORE: Countryfile star Anita Rani suffers hilarious wardrobe mishap - and fans react

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he said. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

Does Matt Baker have children?

Matt is a proud dad of two! In 2009 he and wife Nicola welcomed their first child together, a boy, followed two years later by a daughter. Now 12 and 10, respectively, Luke and Molly love helping their famous dad around their family farm.

MORE: Matt Baker reveals pride as son, 12, lands TV job with his famous dad

The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

The former Blue Peter star is dad to Luke and daughter Molly

Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with his family.

Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.