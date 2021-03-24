The Repair Shop experts and their partners

The Repair Shop has made household names out of the experts that take part in each episode as they're tasked with restoring and repairing precious items back to their original glory.

But while the pros such as Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Kirsten Ramsay are known and loved for their professional work, less is known about their personal lives. Take a look and see who the experts and their partners are...

Jay Blades

Jay met his ex-wife Jade while they were studying at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" as a result of the breakup. Nowadays, Jay is in a relationship with his partner of a number of years, Christine.

Will Kirk

Will prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine last September, the restoration expert did reveal a little bit about his upcoming wedding. Lorraine Kelly said: "You are engaged and that's grand! How has the lockdown been for you?"

Will replied: "I've been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancé has been keeping me very busy! We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn't happen, so we're going to get married next year. Yes, I've been kept busy!"

Will's wedding was postponed due to the pandemic

Steve Fletcher

Steve's partner is Mel and while not much is known about her, the presenter has given his followers a glimpse into his life at home and even how she shaped his career. Back in November, Steve spoke about life in lockdown with Mel with a rare photo of the two of them. In the post, which was a cute selfie of the pair, Steve wrote in the caption: "Mel and I are keeping up the daily walks back on home turf!"

Steve also explained to the BBC how Mel was behind his decision to join The Repair Shop: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show." He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."

Steve with his partner, Mel

Suzie Fletcher

Suzie's current relationship status is unknown but the leather expert has been open about the sad loss of her husband to cancer. After her husband's death, Suzie moved back to back to the UK from the US and soon joined her brother, Steve, on the show. She said: "I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days."

