The Repair Shop is back for new episodes and viewers were delighted to be reunited with their favourite restoration team.

Regulars such as Will Kirk and Jay Blades have gone on to become household names, but who is expert Lucia Scalisi? Meet the painting restorer here...

MORE: The Repair Shop experts and their partners

The Repair Shop: Lucia Scalisi's bio

Lucia has worked alongside the likes of Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher since 2017, providing her expert knowledge and skills to restore any paintings that come into The Repair Shop.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk left red-faced as he's labelled a 'heartthrob'

Prior to working as a conservator on the BBC show, Lucia has worked as a lecturer at the Academy of Conservation in Tbilisi, Georgia as well as a lecturer of conservation studies at London's City & Guilds.

The Repair Shop: Lucia Scalisi's career

After graduating university with a degree from Sheffield University, Lucia began working at the prestigious V&A museum in 1984 specialising in art conservation.

She then began her career within academia before appearing on BBC's The Repair Shop in 2017, but she's no stranger to TV. Lucia previously offered her skills and expertise on paintings and artwork to BBC Two programme Restoration Roadshow back in 2011.

MORE: Suzie Fletcher reveals how joining The Repair Shop 'healed' her

MORE: The Repair Shop's Kirsten Ramsay recalls 'emotional' moment from show that left her in tears

Lucia is an art conservator on The Repair Shop

What else is there to know about The Repair Shop's Lucia Scalisi?

As well as working on The Repair Shop, Lucia runs her own business and offers services to restore paintings and other artwork. She's clearly proud of her work on the BBC show and often posts images to her social media of her impressive creations. She also often shares photos and video clips of the show's production and glimpses from behind the scenes. You can find her on Instagram @luciainlondon123.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' latest project gets fans' approval

Lucia and the other experts have been joined by some new faces for the new episodes recently, including paper conservator Louise Drover and instrument restorer and musician Kaviraj Singh.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.