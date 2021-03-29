The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher talks childhood and close bond with co-star Steve Fletcher The siblings are regulars on the BBC show

The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher has opened up about her childhood memories and "close" bond with her co-star and brother, Steve Fletcher.

In an interview with The Times, the saddle repairer and restoration expert revealed the siblings have had a strong relationship since they were children before going on to work together on the popular BBC programme.

"Steve and I definitely shared a lot of strong similarities, and he was the one that took me under his wing," she said.

"He's been my rock all my life. Every step. I really didn't think I was confident enough to be on The Repair Shop, but I had the saving grace of Steve being there."

Opening up about their younger days together, Suzie noted how their fascination for old antiques and items that needed repairing stemmed from their childhood and watching their father at work.

"As a child, Steve was always willing to have me around, and siblings aren't always necessarily like that," she went on, adding: "Dad used to have a clock repair shop but when we came along he set up a workshop at home and he did his watch repairs there."

Suzie and Steve with their The Repair Shop co-star's Jay Blades and Will Kirk

The TV star previously opened up to the BBC about how her older brother convinced her to take part in the lifestyle show when she moved back to home turf after living in America and sadly losing her husband to cancer.

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team.

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days."

