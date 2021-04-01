The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher delights fans with throwback to early career Steve posted the snaps on his social media

The Repair Shop's resident clock expert and presenter Steve Fletcher delighted his fans in late 2020 after he posted a series of incredible throwback pictures to his early career. Sharing the snaps on his Instagram, the TV regular could be seen working on restoring the clock of a church alongside his late father, and with some help from his young daughters, too.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare picture of five children

In the post, shared over the weekend when the UK clocks turned back, Steve wrote in the caption: "Don't forget that the clocks go back in the UK at 2am - I've got my work cut out for me! My family has proudly looked after some of the biggest local clocks for generations, and twice a year I make my visits to ensure the time is set correctly.

Steve posted the images to his Instagram

"Here are a few photos documenting the restoration of the clock on St Mary's Church in Witney, with my late father and my three eldest daughters, taken nearly 30 years ago."

Plenty of the Repair Shop star's followers took to the comments to marvel at the images and the resemblance between Steve and his father. One person wrote: "Even without it being your post and you saying so, that man could only be your father. What a legacy he's left."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher posts incredible childhood photo with sister Suzie

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk warms fans' hearts with new photo for important cause

A second person commented: "The picture shows only part of your Dad's face, but enough to show that you look sooo much like him!" A third fan said: "Love reading your posts Steve, you are so talented & passionate about your trade," while another simply wrote: "Thank you so much for sharing these lovely photos."

Steve with his sister and co-star Suzie

The Repair Shop presenter, who joined the BBC show in 2017, often posts on his social media showing off his hard work in the workshop or of his family and is clearly popular with his followers and fans of the show alike.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk visibly emotional while discussing The Repair Shop

Fans were especially delighted when Steve shared an incredible childhood photo alongside his sister and Repair Shop co-star Suzie. The BBC presenter wrote in the post shared earlier this month: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.