David Schwimmer might be best-known as loveable Ross Gellar from Friends but the actor has built up an impressive career since appearing in the hit 90s show.

He's also known and adored for his part as hapless giraffe in the Madagascar films as well as playing late defense lawyer in The People vs. O.J. Simpson. But what about when David's not busy with his impressive career? Find out all about David's love life and family below…

Is David Schwimmer married?

David Schwimmer was previously married to English artist, photographer and writer Zoë Buckman. The couple met in 2007 and soon started dating – three years later they were married. However, the relationship wasn't to last and the couple called it quits in April 2017. Shortly after, the couple's divorce was finalised.

At the time, the couple put out a statement reading: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

David with his ex-wife Zoe Buckman and their daughter Cleo, pictured in 2015

Does David Schwimmer have kids?

Yes! While they were married, Zoë and David welcomed a daughter together, Cleo, in 2011. Although David and Zoë prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, Zoë shares the occasional photo of her daughter on her Instagram page, @zoebuckman.

What is David Schwimmer's current relationship status?

According to reports, David was dating someone back in 2019, however this was never confirmed by the Friends star. It is thought that, at present, the actor is single.

It seems that although his previous marriage didn't work out, he and Zoë remain on great terms. In the summer of 2020, he shared an image of himself and his ex at the Black Lives Matter march, expressing their mutual desire for change. "We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence."

