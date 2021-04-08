7 shows to watch if you love Brooklyn 99

Brooklyn 99 recently returned to Netflix with new episodes, and if you're anything like us, you've probably made your way through the entire season already.

So what to watch next? Keep reading for our recommendations of the best sitcoms and series we think fans of Brooklyn 99 will love...

Mr Mayor

Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spinoff, this Ted Danson-led sitcom follows a retired businessman as he runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove to his teenage daughter that he's "still got it." Like Brooklyn 99, the show - which is currently streaming in the US on Hulu - never gets too bogged down in the details but keeps you coming back for more.

Superstore

Looking for another funny and easy-going workplace comedy? Look no further than Superstore, which you can also stream on Netflix. The series follows the daily lives of retail workers at Cloud Nine, a big-box store in St. Louis that attracts plenty of chaos and commotion.

Space Force

Steve Carell reunites with his former The Office writer Greg Daniels for this timely and hilarious show about a pilot tasked with leading the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces per real-life former President Donald Trump's promise to get "boots on the moon" by 2024. Watch season one on Netflix ahead of the release of season two later this year.

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek swept the board in all comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys - and for good reason! Created and starring father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, this warm and winsome comedy tells the story of a wealthy family who lose their fortune and move to a dreary small town they purchased once as a joke. While it sadly came to an end in 2020 after six seasons, all are available to stream on Netflix.

Ted Lasso

Another wholesome comedy sure to lift your spirits is Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Starring Jason Sudeikis, the series follows a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional football team in England - despite having little experience.

Community

Community might have been cancelled back in 2015, but like Brooklyn 99, it had quite the cult following thanks in part to the misfit gang of friends at the centre of the show. Starring Donald Glover, Alison Brie and John McHale, among others, it follows a group of students attending Greendale Community College in Colorado. If you've never given the show a try, now's the time!

The Righteous Gemstones

Coincidentally, we think this one is a bit of a hidden gem! Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine, this darkly hilarious comedy follows a family of corrupt televangelists in America's bible belt. Available to watch on NowTV in the UK and HBO in the US, we reckon you'll be hooked after one episode.

