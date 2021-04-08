The best Big Bang Theory references on Young Sheldon From Bazinga! to character cameos

Are you a fan of Young Sheldon? The beloved sitcom, which is a spinoff of the hugely popular The Big Bang Theory, has been a hit with viewers since it premiered in 2017 and was recently renewed for three new seasons.

While you don't need to be a fan of The Big Bang Theory to enjoy the series, the show has included many nods to its parent show over the years. For the best easter eggs and references to the original series you might have missed, keep reading…

The gang's cafeteria table

In a season three episode of the sitcom, Sheldon makes his first trip to CalTech, and in a sweet nod to the friendships he forms there with fellow scientists Leonard, Raj and Howard, he sets eyes on the spot in the cafeteria they later claim as their own.

Bazinga!

We've often wondered where Sheldon's catchphrase "Bazinga!" - which often follows his attempts at making a joke - came from, and in season two of Young Sheldon, we finally found out. After Sheldon visits a comic book store, he comes across a stand of prank products by Bazinga Novelty Company. As their slogan reads: "'If it's funny, it's a Bazinga".

Sheldon's iconic catchphrase's origin was revealed

Sheldon's mom

In a brilliant casting move, Sheldon's mother, Mary is played by actress Zoe Perry, who is the real-life daughter of veteran comedy actress Lauri Metcalf - who, as fans know, played the part on The Big Bang Theory.

Zoe Perry and her mom Lauri Metcalf play the same role

Sheldon's friendship with Penny

Although Sheldon doesn't meet Penny until way into his twenties, the writing team on Young Sheldon found an ingenious way to reference his friendship with Kaley Cuoco's character on the show when Sheldon has a heart-to-heart with his school's pool ahead of his swimming test.

Kaley Cuoco made a small cameo on Young Sheldon

"That was absolutely the voice of Kaley as pool water," series co-creator Steve Molaro revealed to TV Line. "I needed someone to do the voice. I knew I wanted it to be female and kinda sexy, and I said, "Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this.'"

