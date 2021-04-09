Everything you need to know about Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford Find out more about the hilarious Gogglebox duo here

Pete and Sophie are the brother and sister duo that have us chuckling on our sofas every Friday night since they joined Gogglebox in 2018 - and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us in the latest episode!

Thanks to their brilliant quips about the TV shows they are watching and their great banter with one another, they have become firm favourites in the show.

Ahead of yet another hilarious episode of the show, find out everything you need to know about the funny pair here...

Where are Pete and Sophie from and what do they do?

As the TV show (and their accents) would indicate, Pete and Sophie are from Blackpool. Aside from their blossoming careers as TV personalities on Gogglebox, the couple also have day jobs. While Pete, 25, works in insurance, Sophie, 23, recently landed a new role after being laid off from her retail position at Debenhams. She revealed on the show a few weeks ago that she is now retraining to become a florist!

Before the pandemic sent us all indoors, the pair would often hang out together and share snaps of their nights out on Instagram.

The siblings are close friends

How much are Sophie and Pete paid for Gogglebox?

According to The Sun, each family is paid the same monthly allowance of £1,500. One of the show's insiders told the paper that they are paid the allowance and it is then split between the family's members at their own discretion. On top of this, each family is reportedly treated to a takeaway during filming.

Do Pete and Sophie have any other siblings?

Indeed, Pete and Sophie do share two others siblings; another brother, Harry, and sister, Lucy. Sophie recently shared a photo of them all together for National Sibling Day, writing: "The best." The group of four all seem to get along very well, and Pete also recently shared a snap of them enjoying a night out, writing: "The fam".

Pete and Sophie with their other brother and sister

Before Gogglebox and famous friends

Pete and Sophie were scouted for Gogglebox after starring in two adverts for Talk Talk's This Stuff Matters campaign, with Pete's face even appearing on billboards!

The pair also have connections to another TV duo - the Chuckle Brothers Barry and Paul! While it's not known exactly, how they're related, Sophie and Pete have referred to them both in the past as their 'uncles'.

Pete and Sophie with Barry Chuckle

Sophie paid a sweet tribute to Barry following his sad death in 2018. Sharing a snap of herself with the brothers, she wrote: "A truly lovely and funny man to be around. You filled millions of childhoods with laughter and entertainment including mine and Peters. You will be sadly missed by many. Rest in peace Uncle Barry. Lots of love from me, to you."

On Gogglebox

The pair have previously opened up about appearing on the show, with Sophie describing it as a "pinch-me moment". Chatting to The Sun, she said: "We can still pop out for milk, but I can always tell when we're on telly because my phone buzzes with new Twitter followers."

Pete added: "We're still gobsmacked that we’re on the show. A woman came up to me saying me and Soph were ace – when people take the time to do that, it means a lot."

