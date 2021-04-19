Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about children's future plans for the chateau The couple star in Escape to the Chateau

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview for HELLO! magazine, Dick and Angel Strawbridge – stars of Channel 4's hugely popular lifestyle programme Escape to the Chateau – opened up about their idyllic life in France.

The couple, who wed in 2015 and are celebrating their five year wedding anniversary this month, revealed all about the special day they tied the knot, and their two children's ambitious plans to continue their legacy at the chateau.

WATCH: Dick and Angel open up about family life

"Arthur and Dorothy have plans," Dick tells HELLO! "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," adds Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

The two are about to star in the brand new series of their programme, which starts on Sunday 15 November. Dick adds that the more recent series have been more about them "living our dream, as opposed to building one", while this latest will see them redesign the salon, one of their grand rooms, and transform a turret room into a library.

While most of the renovation is now complete, the chateau is a project that will never end, Angel says, adding: "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

Dick and Angel spoke to HELLO! about life in their French Chateau - Photographer: Miles Carter

Dick and Angel are the picture of marital bliss on the show, however, the couple happily admit they argue "every day" but respect each other's boundaries.

Each has different areas of expertise and Angel has used her considerable design skills to create a home that is whimsical, elegant and respectful of the building's history. "Every single design element has a story in it," says Dick, proudly.

On whether they'd ever decide to move and start a new renovation? "I've got no intention of going anywhere," Dick splutters. "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

