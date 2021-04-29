The Repair Shop: Who is Mark Stuckey? 

Mark Stuckey is one of the firm favourites on The Repair Shop, where he is the radio expert. During his time of the show, the expert has repaired a jukebox and a tape-to-tape recorder from the 1960s among many other items, always with huge sentimental value behind it. But how much do you know about the man himself? Find out more here...

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's followers spot surprising detail on Instagram post

Mark runs a classic radio shop in Cromer, Norfolk. On the website, Mark opened up about his time on The Repair Shop, writing: "I have worked on the BBC series The Repair Shop for the last three series... I have been repairing/restoring many items of vintage and classic electronic equipment from radios, amplifiers, tape recorders, radiograms, etc to a jukebox plus many more for the show."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk visibly emotional while discussing The Repair Shop

Speaking about his interest in radio restoration, he wrote: "I would say people like myself have an interest in the past, perhaps because it seems they were better times, things were less complicated and hearing the sound coming from a radio loudspeaker. Perhaps the family were sitting around listening to the Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark on a Sunday lunchtime or late in the night or hearing from a 1930's radio that war in Europe has ended.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades opens up about past 'heartbreak'

MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk set for Celebrity Masterchef - see the full line-up!

"That's where I get the buzz, something from the past that I cannot only look at but have the same enjoyment as those original owners had, so many years ago."

Mark has fixed some amazing things on the show

According to the site, Mark also has a pet pooch, Molly, who is 'head of security'! Her caption reads: "Molly is an 11-year-old Norwich Terrier. Head of security here at the workshops, She always lets us know when clients are nearby and with a happy 'Hello' and some tiggles will allow you to pass through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.