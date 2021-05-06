Who is the voice behind The Repair Shop? Meet Bill Paterson here The actor has voiced the BBC show on and off since the beginning

The Repair Shop has become hugely popular in recent years not just for the tear-jerking moments but the familiar faces who appear in each episode.

But alongside Jay Blades, Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher and the rest of the gang of experts, there's one Repair Shop regular you may be less familiar with – the voiceover star, Bill Paterson.

As narrator, Bill is there to talk through each episode and story that is brought into the workshop by members of the public wanting their beloved items to be restored to their former glory. His soothing voice has been accompanying the programme on and off since the beginning. Get to know the actor and voiceover star here…

Who narrates The Repair Shop?

Bill Paterson is The Repair Shop's narrator. The actor has lent his soothing tones to the BBC programme since the beginning, save a few series in between, and is the most recent person to be the show's voiceover.

What is Bill Paterson best known for?

As well as narrating the popular BBC show, Bill is an esteemed actor in film, TV and theatre. He began working as a professional actor in the 1970s and appearing in numerous productions in the West End and, in 1982, was nominated for the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award.

Actor Bill Paterson provides the voiceover for The Repair Shop

His film credits include, The Killing Fields, The Witches, Truly, Madly, Deeply, and the 2016 film adaptation of Dad's Army.

Viewers may also recognise the actor from his TV work. Bill has appeared in shows such as Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Doctor Zhivago, Outlander, Shetland and, more recently, Fleabag, playing Phoebe Waller-Bridge's father.

The BBC show is a favourite among viewers

Has anyone else narrated The Repair Shop?

Bill Paterson voiced the first series of the BBC programme back in 2017, however, he was replaced for series two, three and four by Robert Pugh.

Robert Pugh is perhaps best-known for his role in HBO's Game of Thrones, but viewers may also recognise him from his stints in TV dramas Doctor Foster and Mr Selfridge.

In series five, Bill returned to his narrating duties and has been a regular on The Repair Shop ever since.

