I Can See Your Voice: meet the stars' partners Are you watching the new BBC show?

We've been loving wacky new gameshow I Can See Your Voice on Saturday evenings.

The BBC show sees members of the public try and tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers with the help of an all-star panel of judges including Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr and Alison Hammond. As the series continues, find out more about the stars' previous and current relationships here...

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness, 47, who hosts the show, is married to 32-year-old model and reality TV star Christine McGuinness.

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine share three children together

The pair tied the knot in 2011 after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament where Christine was on a modelling job. Today, they are proud parents to three children: twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond, 45, was previously married to Manchester cab driver Noureddine Boufaied who is the father of her 15-year-old son Aidan. The couple met shortly after the TV personality found fame on the third series of Big Brother.

Alison Hammond was previously married to son Aidan's father

It's not known when the former couple got divorced, but in 2014 she became engaged to single dad and security guard Jamie Savage. The couple sadly didn't make it down the aisle, going their separate ways in 2017. While the star is believed to be single now, in 2020 she was briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden, 50, met her husband Chris Hughes 18 years ago in Los Angeles. They tied the knot in 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. The couple went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012.

Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes wed in 2008

Opening up to HELLO! about her husband, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives."

Prior to Chris, the TV star was married to Les Dennis. The former couple married in 1995 in a wedding that was exclusively covered in HELLO!.

Jimmy Carr

Comedian Jimmy Carr has been with partner Karoline Copping since 2001, although they are not married.

Jimmy and girlfriend Karoline have been together for 20 years

The pair reportedly met at a television interview during auditions. Canadian-born Karoline was working at the time as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and Jimmy was auditioning for a show. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

