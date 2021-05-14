Where is Gogglebox's Silent Jay now? We miss you on the Channel 4 show, Silent Jay!

We love that Gogglebox is currently on our screens, and love spending our Friday nights hanging out with our favourite sofa families. However, there is one beloved Goggleboxer who hasn't appeared on the show since 2015. Yes, we're talking about the one and only Silent Jay.

Jay earned his nickname after appearing on the show alongside his then-girlfriend Evie Woerdenweber and her parents, Viv and Ralph, but never saying a word about what they were watching, leading him to gain an affectionate fan following. So what has Silent Jay been up to since the show? Is he indeed still silent? Find out here...

Jay left the series in 2015 after splitting from girlfriend Evie

Jay has been doing just fine since leaving the show, and recently posted a sweet Instagram snap about his girlfriend, Hollie. He wrote: "So six months ago today this pretty lady done me the honour of being my girlfriend and tbh it’s the happiest I’ve ever been! You’ve managed to make me smile more than I thought was even possible and I couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather have by my side for the rest of my life!

"I’m so grateful to have you not only a best friend but also my girlfriend, so I’d just like to thank you so much for that! I love you so much." Aw, so sweet!

In classic Silent Jay fashion, his Instagram post only has a handful of photos which include a trip to Canada after leaving the series in 2015, a snap of himself with one of his pals on a night out, and a photo of a joke tattoo reading '#zlistceleb', adding: "Drunk banter," with a laughing crying emoji.

