Everything you need to know about comedian and presenter Tom Allen The hilarious TV star has a brand new show

Whether he's providing cutting wit on Bake Off's Extra Slice or performing a hilarious routine on Live at the Apollo – Tom Allen is always leaving us in stitches.

The stand-up and presenter has been delivering brilliant comedy for a number of years and has become a familiar face on British TV as a result.

And now, Bromley-born Tom, who's never seen without a suit and tie, is fronting a brand new quiz show on Channel 4, aptly named Tom Allen's Quizness. The gameshow sees members of the public join as contestants all hoping their level of general knowledge is going to bag them £25,000.

But this gameshow has a twist, the answers have to be provided while looking "daft" in the process. For example, by removing certain words from a phrase and replacing it them with something completely irrelevant. According to Tom, it's trickier than you might expect.

Ahead of the first episode – get to know the host, Tom Allen, here...

Tom Allen on his new show, Quizness

Tom Allen's bio

Tom is a 37-year-old comedian, actor, writer and presenter known for his stand-up routines and stints on many shows. In his youth, Tom attended school with fellow comedian Rob Beckett, and the two remain firm friends to this day. The comedian trained as a performer at the prestigious National Youth Theatre and began touring with them around Manchester and London.

Tom Allen's early career

In his early comedy career, Tom, then aged 22, won the UK comedy newcomer award, So You Think Your Funny?, and in the same year won the BBC New Comedy Award. In addition to his work as a comedian, he was writing and making regular appearances on Radio 4 productions like Bleak Expectations and The Wooden Overcoat.

Tom is a regular face on our TV screens

Tom Allen's later career

Once Tom started to gain momentum on the comedy circuit, he began supporting well-known stand-ups like Sarah Millican, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan. His TV work began to rise, too, and he landed a spot of a guest star on Bake Off's Extra Slice and, in 2018, was a regular presenter on Bake Off: The Professionals.

He's also known for his work on The Apprentice: You're Fired and other favourite panel shows like Mock the Week and Richard Osman's House of Games. He's also due to reappear on the new series of film trivia show, There's Something About Movies, alongside Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen.

