Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville looks unrecognisable following incredible weight loss 

Hugh Bonneville has shared a snap showing off his weight loss - and fans commented on the snap with some saying that they hardly recognised the Downton Abbey star!

The actor, who is currently filming the sequel to the hugely popular Downton film, shared a snap of himself toasting the Royal British Legion's birthday, and captioned the snap: "A toast to the #RoyalBritishLegion on its 100th Birthday. Thank you for all you do to support the Armed Forces community. @royalbritishlegion #RBL100."

WATCH: Jim Carter announces huge Downton film sequel news

His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Didn’t recognise you at first," while another added: "My, you've lost some weight, good for you!" A third person was a little concerned, writing: "Oh Hugh, I do hope you are well; the weight loss doesn't suit you at all."

Hugh will be reprising his role as Lord Grantham in the new film, which is set to be released over Christmas 2021. Downton Abbey's official Twitter account confirmed the exciting news, in a tweet that read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

Fans commented on Hugh's weight transformation

The Paddington star also shared a snap of himself next to a poster of the film, writing: "Good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2." Fans were understandably thrilled by the very exciting news, with one writing: "What???? A second Downton Abbey movie! OMG!! Yes!" Another added: "OMG Hugh Dancy!! I guess I'll finally be sitting down to watch Downton Abbey in preparation for this film!"

