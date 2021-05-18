Endeavour star Shaun Evans looks unrecognisable in first-ever on-screen role The actor made his acting debut more than 20 years ago

Shaun Evans is perhaps best known to audiences for his role in the long-running ITV murder mystery drama, Endeavour. But did you know that he's been working in television for more than 20 years?

The 42-year-old actor first appeared on screens back in 2002 in comedy-drama Teachers and he looks almost unrecognisable. Check out the clip below and see for yourself...

Shaun was just 22 years old when he made his television debut in the second series of the BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series. In the show, which also starred the likes of Andrew Lincoln and Nina Sosanya, he played a French teacher named John Paul "JP" Keating, who often was mistaken for a sixth form student due to his youthful appearance.

Shaun landed the role not long after graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he studied acting. Speaking to the Irish Post about his early career, he revealed that he almost went to university to study history and politics before he chose to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

"I was 18 and I fancied it to be honest," he said. "It may sound flippant but it was what I wanted to do… I can't really explain it. I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to go to drama school and I went." He added that his parents were "surprised but supportive" of his decision, and he's never looked back!

The year after his turn in Teachers, Shaun went on to star in his first major film, The Boys from County Clare, alongside a bevvy of well-known actors, before landing supporting and starring roles in several other films. Following that, he returned to television, appearing in the likes of Ashes to Ashes, Whitechapel, and more recently, The Scandalous Lady W.

These days, Shaun is busy filming for the upcoming eighth season of Endeavour, which is due to hit screens before the end of the year. He's also set to star in BBC One's new murder mystery submarine thriller, Vigil, alongside Suranne Jones and Line of Duty star Martin Compston.

