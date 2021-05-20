Friends TV show gifts: 10 gifts for a true Friends fan ahead of the reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with Friends – they have the box set, they have their fave episode and they can quote the one-liners till the cows come home. Maybe it’s even you?

If so, they’ll be beside themselves with excitement for the reunion show which airs on HBO Max in the US on 27 May. We’re still waiting for the confirmation of where UK viewers will be able to see Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry reunite for the one-off special of the beloved sitcom.

In the meantime, as excitement builds, more and more Friends merch is popping up, all of which would make fantastic gifts for the true Friends fans among us. Take a look at out top ten. Is it okay to buy lego for yourself if you’re a fully fledged adult? Asking for a Friend! (haha, see what I did there?)

Central Perk Lego set, £64.99 / $59.99, Lego

This amazing Lego set means you can have hours of fun recreating your fave scenes from Joey, Rachel, Chandler and co’s fave coffee time hangout (Gunther is included)… you just have to build it first! It’s selling so fast and is a rare one so customers are only able to buy one set each. Grab yours before it sells out!

Central Perk personalised mug, was £9/$13.31 now £8.10/$11.98, Etsy

We bet a brew tastes even better from this super fun personalised mug – it does if you’re a Friends Fan anyway!

Friends Top Trumps quiz, £6 / $19.75, Amazon

This one will put the true fans to the test – how much do they really know about their six favourite friends? There are 500 to test your knowledge, memory and sense of "unagi". And it’s currently on sale!

Friends t shirt, was £20/$29 now £16/$22.90, ASOS

You definitely need a Friends tee to wear when the reunion airs. This one is currently 20% off.

Phoebe’s crap bag, £6.99 / $14.99, Amazon

Remember when Phoebe’s husband Mike threatened to change his name to Crap Bag? Well you’ll love this bag if that scene is one of your all-time faves.

Central Perk doormat, £15 / $20, Urban Outfitters

This cute doormat will really give your home an authentic Central Perk feel. Guaranteed to make you smile every time you come home!

1000 piece Friends jigsaw, £14.99 / $16.99, Amazon

This fun, officially licensed jigsaw is a Friends gift that should help pass the time while we wait for the reunion to drop!

Friends playing cards, £3 / $10.99, Amazon

If you know someone who loves card games as well as Friends, then this is the perfect ‘lil gift. The cards feature screenshots from all ten seasons.

Friends Picture frame, £12 / $18, Urban Outfitters

How cool is this? You can get Monica’s iconic yellow peephole picture frame to display photos of your favourite Friends.

Friends TV show fleece blanket, £13.99 / $35, Amazon

This fleece blanket is a must for sofa snuggling while re-watching your fave episodes.

