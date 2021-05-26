Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife? Brigit Strawbridge Howard is an environmental activist

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are two of our favourite TV personalities, who are best known for renovating their dream home on Escape to the Chateau.

While the pair have been together for many happy years, having tied the knot in 2015, Dick was previously married for 28 years. Find out more about his first wife, Brigit...

Dick and Brigit wed back in 1982 and were together for 28 years before they eventually split in 2010. The former couple shares two children, James, 38 and Charlotte, 34.

Brigit is an environmental activist who is particularly interested in bees and other pollinating insects. Her book Dancing with Bees: A journey Back to Nature, was published back in 2019, and looks at how we can help the "plight of pollinators, including honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees". The synopsis continues: "Strawbridge Howard shares fascinating details of the lives of flora and fauna that have filled her days with ever-increasing wonder and delight."

Brigit remarried in 2017 to husband Rob

Dick tied the knot in their beautiful Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne in 2015. Speaking about the days leading up to the wedding, Angel told HELLO!: "We were engulfed with exhaustion. It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob.

Dick remarried in 2015

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done. But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

