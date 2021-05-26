Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Paul Martin's family

Antiques Road Trip presenter Paul Martin has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Trust Me I'm a Dealer, Paul Martin's Handmade Revolution and Flog It!.

But away from his television roles, the 62-year-old can be found at home in rural Wiltshire with his wife and two children. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

Who is Paul Martin's wife?

Paul Martin has been happily married to wife Charlotte Godfrey for 14 years. The couple tied the knot in 2007 after striking up a romance behind the scenes of popular BBC daytime show Flog It!. Charlotte, who is 20 years younger than Paul, was working as a production coordinator on the series at the time.

Speaking of their meeting, he previously revealed to The Daily Mirror: "She was a production coordinator and went on to work with Sir David Attenborough. She is into budgets and I spend all the money on antiques! She is TV minded and my kids love it."

Paul met his wife when he was hosted Flog It!

These days, the family live in the small village of Seend in Wiltshire in an 1830s period property which boasts 30 acres of land surrounded by its own arboretum.

Does Paul Martin have children?

Paul is a proud dad of two! Not long after getting married, he and Charlotte welcomed their first child together, a boy named Dylan, followed three years later by a daughter, who they christened Meredith. Now 13 and ten respectively, the presenter says he hopes they will both inherit his love of antiques.

Paul. and his wife Charlotte have two children

Speaking to the Irish News, he said: "I buy [antiques] because of their wonderful history of craftmanship, or as a document of social history, which has got a real identity and tells a story of that area. We are giving it a new lease of life by loving it and making it survive for another century. And hopefully my kids will love it and pass it on to their kids."

