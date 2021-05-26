The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher's heartache on losing her husband to cancer The BBC star is an expert in leather and saddles

Each week, viewers love settling down and watching the comforting and at times moving BBC programme The Repair Shop. The show sees a panel of experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their original state and fantastic glory.

One of those experts is Suzie Fletcher who is trained in leather and saddle-making. The equestrian-loving expert has been on the show since season two when she joined after being convinced by her brother Steve, who also appears.

Before joining the show, however, Suzie had a tough time when she sadly lost her husband to cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers in tears over The Repair Shop fix

She was living in the US when he husband passed, and it was his passing that convinced to her join the show and do something different on her return to the UK. "

Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team," she explained.

Suzie with her fellow The Repair Shop co-stars

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days." Suzie's husband sadly passed away from cancer and has previously referenced her grief on the show.

When a rocking horse that needed repairing came into the shop during last year's series from its late owner, who also passed away from cancer, Suzie was overcome with emotion.

"I felt like I'd been hit by a sledgehammer when I discovered Paul Yates had written his name and the date beneath the saddle. He did it when he and his wife would have had all those dreams and plans ahead of them, only to have them snuffed out in the same way they were for me and my husband."

