A Place in the Sun has been a TV favourite for many years now – so it's no wonder that the presenters have struck up a firm friendship over the course of their time on the Channel 4 programme.

It's clear from the show that stars like Jasmine Harman and Jonnie Irwin have great banter between each other, but according to Laura Hamilton, there can often be an air of competition and rivalry when it comes to selling properties abroad when filming their spin-off show, Home or Away?

The Home or Away? version sees one presenter seek to find home owners their dream place in the sun while the other finds a property on home turf. "On Home and Away we have a bit of fun," she told the Express.

"Because one of the presenters is based in the UK and one of us is abroad we have banter. It's never any serious rivalry. Not at all. If anything I think we're just happy for each other when the sale goes through. We just encourage and support each other."

Meanwhile, Laura's followers were quick to heap praise on the presenter for her "patience of a saint" after her journey finding a new place for some hopeful house hunters proved tricky in recent episode.

Laura Hamilton is a regular face on A Place in the Sun

The participants taking part in the episode, Ginny and Tony, were keen to find a property to retire in with a £230,000 budget - but viewers took to Twitter to discuss the episode after finding their dream home proved challenging.

One person wrote: "Poor Laura deserves nothing less than a standing ovation from all of us for just getting through this episode today," while another added: "Pour yourself a large drink Laura, you deserve it today #APlaceInTheSun." A third person joked: "You must have the patience of a Saint @laurahamiltontv."

