Chicago Fire season ten: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the firefighter drama?

The series nine finale of Chicago Fire was a cliffhanger like no other and we're already counting down the days until we can check back in with our favourite Windy City firefighters.

The good news is that the addictive drama, which has been keeping Wednesday night viewers entertained since 2012, has not only been renewed for season ten but season 11 too.

But when can we expect more episodes and who's returning to Firehouse 51? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far about the next season of Chicago Fire...

WATCH: What did you think of the Chicago Fire season nine finale?

What will happen in season ten of Chicago Fire?

The plot of season ten remains firmly under wraps for now, although showrunner Derek Haas has revealed that viewers can look forward to an extra special crossover episode with Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

"Hopefully, the second episode, like we've done in the past, will be a major crossover," he told TVLine.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the franchise's 2019 three-part crossover], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal."

Season ten will include a special three-part crossover episode

Viewers can also expect the season's fifth episode to be somewhat special, as it marks the show's milestone 200th episode. "We're going to start and really build towards that episode and make that one special, too," Derek teased when asked about plans.

Who will return for season ten of Chicago Fire?

After that cliffhanger finale, we're not so sure! All of the show's main cast - including Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer and Miranda Rae Mayo - futures' on the show are up in the air as we're yet to hear about who will be officially returning for Firehouse 51.

Kelly was left fighting for his life in the season nine cliffhanger

What we do know is that Chicago Fire - and both its sister shows - have been notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years.

Meanwhile, the possibility of Monica Raymund returning as Gabby Dawson has been hinted at. "I have nothing but respect, admiration, and love for Monica Raymund, so I've kind of kept that door open at all times," showrunner Derek has previously said. "Anytime she wants to swoop in and steal our hearts again, we'd love to have her."

When will season ten of Chicago Fire air?

A premiere date for Chicago Fire season ten has not yet been set by NBC. Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, although it's not known whether the show will be pushed back to November like it was last year, due to the pandemic or return to its usual start date of mid-September.

Keep checking back here as we'll be sure to update you as soon as an official premiere date is set

