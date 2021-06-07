Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer talks downside of career Are you a fan of the BBC show?

Antiques Road Trip has been on our screens for over ten years now, but presenter Izzie Balmer is a new face to the show.

However, the 31-year-old auctioneer and valuer is no less experienced than her co-stars, having worked her way up in the trade to become head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire.

The antiques expert-turned-TV-star opened up about the challenges she faces in what is perhaps deemed a male dominated industry.

Speaking to Stylist in 2020, Izzie explained: "I do sometimes get older men presuming that I don't know anything. It's just a matter of overcoming their pre-conceived ideas, winning them round and gaining their confidence."

Despite noting the minor setbacks she faces on the job, the BBC presenter was keen to express her love for the role and all the rewards it brings.

She told the publication: "I love the thrill of finding a hidden treasure in a box of costume jewellery, like the little Victorian moonstone brooch that I recently sold for over £300."

Izzie taking part in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Describing a typical day at an auction, she added: "It's so exciting. There are bids flying everywhere on the internet, on the phone, in the room and commissions on the books – there can be a lot of drama and good tension."

Izzie, from Derbyshire, works as head valuer but is becoming more and more known for her TV roles. In addition to her work on Antiques Road Trip, she has also made appearances on Bargain Hunt.

Izzie became a part of the BBC show in 2019 during its ninth series, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton. She has also made appearances on the celebrity version of the daytime programme. Prior to the show, she was a part of another antiques programme on BBC, Street Auction.

