Summer on the Farm: who is Helen Skelton's husband?

Richie Myler is a rugby pro 

Emmy Griffiths

Helen Skelton is set to star in Summer on the Farmand we can't wait to see one of our favourite presenters on the Channel 5 show. But what do you know of Helen behind the cameras? Find out more about her family life - and partner Richie - here... 

Who is Helen Skelton's husband? 

Helen is wedded to Richie Myler, a professional rugby player who has previously played for the Super League, Salford City Reds and the Warrington Wolves. He is currently scrum-half and fullback for the Leeds Rhinos as well as in the England and England Knights teams. 

The pair tied the knot in 2013

The pair got engaged back in 2012 and Helen shared a snap of her ring, saying: "I am a very lucky lady! Thanks for all your kind messages x." They went on to tie the knot in Cumbria in December 2013, and at the time Helen tweeted: "In awe of [how] helpful my friends, family and community are being about the wedding. They have sorted stuff I haven’t thought of!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking about the magical day, she told The Mirror: "We've hired a big house for the reception, we've both got big families - so we’re just having a house party. “The church is where all my family were christened and where my gran was a church organist." The pair share two children, five-year-old Ernie and Louis, four. 

Chatting about his family, Richie previously told The Times: "My wife and kids bring me down to earth. I played one night on Sky Sports and got man of the match and I come home, and the kids have peed the bed. It’s not great when you know that you’re going home to your bed that’s been weed in. I don’t think you can dwell or kick two stones whether you’ve dropped a pass or missed a tackle."

