Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock sets record straight on career break

Charlie Dimmock is a regular face on our screens thanks to her appearances on Garden Rescue.

Prior to her joining the BBC show in 2016, the presenter was best known for her work in Ground Force between 1997 and 2005, meaning the star enjoyed something of a hiatus from TV.

However, Charlie has since opened up about her career break in a rare interview and was keen to set the record straight.

Charlie is a regular presenter on Garden Rescue

Chatting to Radio Times back in 2016, the presenter explained that despite not being on TV, she was no less busy. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said.

"That doesn't happen, because we all have mortgages to pay. I had been on TV a very long time, but I had always been doing other things." She continued: "Ground Force ran its course. It was of its time. It was good fun, very enjoyable, and it had its run."

The popular BBC show, which saw Alan Titchmarsh, Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh join forces to transform the gardens of those in need, was huge in its day. Speaking to Female First back in 2016, the presenter and garden expert reminisced on her most valued memories, including the time they met a very famous face.

Charlie in her Ground Force days with co-stars Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh

"I've got loads of happy and fond memories from the Ground Force days - from funny things that happened, to amazing places we visited -India, South Africa, the Falklands, the States, Jamaica and amazing people we met (Nelson Mandela being the most amazing!)".

She continued: "But the thing that really stands out is laughing all the time so much that sometimes my muscles in my face actually hurt!" Nowadays, Charlie appears on Garden Rescue alongside rising TV stars Harry and David Rich, also known as The Rich Brothers.

