Netflix's Persuasion: everything we know about the Jane Austen adaptation so far And meet your new Captain Frederick Wentworth!

Netflix has released a first look at their upcoming adaptation of Persuasion by Jane Austen, and if you're anything like us, you are more than ready to settle into a bit of Georgian-era angst with the likes of Anne Elliot and Captain Wentworth. So what do you need to know about the new film? Get all of the info here...

What is Persuasion about?

Based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, Persuasion follows Anne Elliot, a shy woman still unmarried and living at home despite being (gasp) 27 years of age. She has always regretted turning down the proposal of the handsome Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt.

However, when Captain Wentworth comes back into her life, she might be in with a second chance at love. The film has been described as a "modern, witty approach" so we can't wait to see what they have in store.

Who will star in Persuasion?

Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will play Anne, while Annihilation actor Cosmo Jarvis stars as Frederick Wentworth, and Last Christmas star Henry Golding stars as William Elliot. Netflix's official account shared first look photos of the three of them, writing: "Let these exquisite photos of Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding tide you over."

Cosmo Jarvis is set to play Captain Wentworth

When is Persuasion being released?

Although there isn't an exact date yet, Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming film, which is being directed by Carrie Cracknell, will land on the streaming service in 2022. Until then, who wants to watch Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice for the millionth time?!

Henry will play Mr Elliot

