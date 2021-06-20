BBC’s Time: meet Sean Bean’s family Is the actor married, and does he have children?

Sean Bean is currently impressing viewers and critics alike in Time, a BBC drama where he plays a man found guilty of accidentally killing someone, and is sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. The show looks at how his imprisonment impacts his family, but what about Sean’s own family life? Find out more here…

Is Sean Bean married?

Sean has been married five times. He originally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Debra James back in 1981, with the pair splitting seven years later. He then married fellow actor Melanie Hill in 1990 before the pair split in 1997. He married his Sharpe co-star Abigail Cruttenden later in the same year, before they split three years later.

The actor married his fourth wife, Georgina Sutcliffe, in February 2008 after the pair canceled their January wedding on the day before for “personal reasons”. The pair separated in 2010.

Sean with Georgina

In 2017, Sean wed Ashley Moore, and confirmed the happy news by sharing an official image taken at the wedding ceremony, which was held in Dorset. It showed Sean proudly standing with his arm around his new wife. Chatting to The Daily Mail ahead of the wedding, Sean said: “I wasn't planning on getting married again. But then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Sean and Ashley tied the knot in 2017

Chatting to The Times, he added: “She’s full of life. Exuberant. Very positive energy. We’ve been together nearly seven years now and, you know, as I said, she’s been around the acting game.”

Does Sean Bean have children?

Sean has three daughters. He shares Lorna, 33, and Molly, 29, with his second wife, Melanie, and welcomed his third daughter, Evie, with his third wife Abigail in 1998. Lorna now lives in Australia, and Sean opened up about seeing her youngsters, telling The Times back in 2019: “I’ve seen the little two-year-old, but I’ve not seen the new one yet.” He has four grandchildren in total.

Sean with his daughters Molly and Lorna

