Take a look back at Outlander star Sam Heughan's early career – he looks so different! The actor has enjoyed huge success in his career

Sam Heughan has built up quite the fanbase since joining the hugely popular show Outlander in 2014 – but the Balmaclellan-born actor was no stranger to success before the Amazon series began.

In his early career, Sam was known predominantly for his theatre work and was even nominated for Most Promising Performer at the prestigious Laurence Olivier Awards. But soon after, he hit the jackpot and landed a major role in a TV series – and you won't believe how different he looks!

In 2004, Sam bagged a part on, Island at War, a period drama about the German occupation of the Channel Islands in the WWII era. Sam played Phillip Dorr in all six episodes – see his stint in the show below...

After Island at War, Sam went on to appear in other popular shows and films including Scottish soap opera, River City, and the BAFTA-winning mini-series, Any Human Heart.

Sam in his first major TV role, Island at War

In 2013, Sam was the first actor to be announced as part of the cast for Starz and Amazon series Outlander. The 41-year-old was cast as Jamie Fraser and the author of the Outlander novels, on which the show is based, praised the decision to cast him, stating: "That man is a Scot to the bone and Jamie Fraser to the heart."

Sam might have been busy with Outlander in the past eight years, but the actor has found time to squeeze in other roles too. His film credits include: Heart of Lightness, The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bloodshot.

Sam has gone on to appear in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me in recent years

More recently, Sam has starred alongside Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes in the film, To Olivia, in which he portrayed Hollywood actor, Paul Newman.

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for the return of Outlander season six. Sam confirmed that they were finally filming the new season in February 2021, so fans will have to wait a while for its return to TV screens.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We're BACK!! @Outlander_STARZ Season six shooting! Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

