Dick and Angel Strawbridge found fame thanks to their impressive renovations on their Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau – but the pair have now made a candid confession about their time living in their 45-bedroom property, and it'll surprise you!

Appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning, the couple, who have lived in their home for five years, admitted that there are parts of their Chateau that they have yet to explore.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

Phillip Schofield asked Dick and Angel: "Are there bits of that Chateau or the surrounding areas that you haven't explored yet?" to which Angel, 43, responded: "You know, there's actually quite a lot! And for us, there was no rush to go and look at everything."

Dick, 61, couldn't resist interjecting to give the details: "Hold on, there's a room in the attic that Angela hasn't been into yet!"

Angel then further explained: "I really haven't, because, I don't know it's just quite high up. I didn't know for a long time it was actually there."

The mother-of-two continued: "We've got a number of rooms in our outbuildings as well. I'm a romantic, so there's a part of me that doesn't really want to explore it all because, in my mind, there's a bit of a mystery, there's something that hasn't been discovered yet."

Dick and Angel with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick then added: "To be fair the areas we haven't been are a bit grubby, and I think one of the reasons Angela has not been there is because there are quite a lot of spiders!"

The couple, who are parents to two children, Arthur and Dorothy, are gearing up for the brand new series of Make Do and Mend, their spin-off show which sees them offers tips and tricks to contributors looking to give their homes a makeover.

The couple are gearing up for a brand new series

However, Dick and Angel were forced to speak out and defend themselves recently, after claims of "bullying" came to light. Earlier this year, numerous former Escape to the Chateau staff alleged the couple were "aggressive and abusive", according to The Times.

In a recent interview, the couple vehemently denied the claims, with Angel telling The Telegraph: "If you asked every single person on our team, they would all say that Dick is completely chivalrous.

"He will always be that person opening doors, helping people, and if anyone upsets me, he will be the first person to take control of the situation. He is very protective."

